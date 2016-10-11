Latest Articles

Beauty and the Beast

Kate Romain -
Beauty and the Beast, NORTHERN BALLET
Arts
A ballet interpretation of Beauty and the Beast will be visiting Norwich Theatre Royal from October 26th-29th, and promises to deliver a beautifully gothic...

The Freshers’ 15 – Gaining pounds and losing pennies

Hattie Griffiths -
Pexels.com
Features
For some bizarre reason, when the words ‘student’ and ‘food’ are mentioned in one sentence, a certain judgement tends to prevail: students can’t cook...

FIFA 17: A review

Callum Pinner -
Gaming
EA sports’ increasingly shiny Footballing Simulation hit shelves this week, much to the delirium of football-loving slackers worldwide. FIFA 17 is out and with...

Earth bids Rosetta a final farewell

Daniel Box -
Science
Twelve years ago, the European Space Agency launched one of its most monumental missions to date: Rosetta.  Alongside her lander Philae, Rosetta was deployed...

Interview: Honne

Alice Mortimer -
Music
Bonding over a mutual love of Japan and an equal distaste for the modern dating scene, East London electronic-soul duo Andy Clutterbuck (production and...

Croatia: Sun, Sea, and Stairs

Abii Steer -
Dennis Jarvis, flickr.com
Travel
This summer I was lucky enough to spend a week in Dubrovnik with a group of friends before we went our separate ways for...
