UEA|SU introduces free printing to help student living costs
UEA’s Student Union introduced a free printing machine, as part of a series of new projects to help students with the cost of living...
Pokemon Go-Away: Norwich man enters stranger’s property
A man walked into a stranger’s house hunting for virtual monsters whilst playing Pokemon Go, Norfolk Constabulary have revealed. The unnamed man entered the Norwich...
New student accommodation in the city given green light
A 13-storey accommodation block for students has been approved by the Norwich City Council, to be built by 2018. The accommodation will be constructed on...
UEA Enterprise Centre voted UK’s Best Workplace
UEA’s The Enterprise Centre has been named the best workplace in the UK at the National Awards of the British Council for Offices (BCO). The...
Academics criticise Prevent
140 academics have signed a letter voicing their dismay at the “lack of proper scientific scrutiny or public critique” given to the science behind...
Rise in Irish students at English universities
UCAS has recorded an almost 20 percent rise in the number of students from Northern Ireland studying at English universities. This has come despite predictions...
Union abandons election for EU Students’ International officer
Union sources have confirmed that the election for an EU Students’ International officer will not take place due to a lack of interest. Concrete...
Village Shop reopened following arson attack
The Village Shop has reopened with help from the community following the post-Brexit arson attack. Andreea Abraham, daughter of the owner, is now studying...
Beauty and the Beast
A ballet interpretation of Beauty and the Beast will be visiting Norwich Theatre Royal from October 26th-29th, and promises to deliver a beautifully gothic...
The Freshers’ 15 – Gaining pounds and losing pennies
For some bizarre reason, when the words ‘student’ and ‘food’ are mentioned in one sentence, a certain judgement tends to prevail: students can’t cook...
FIFA 17: A review
EA sports’ increasingly shiny Footballing Simulation hit shelves this week, much to the delirium of football-loving slackers worldwide. FIFA 17 is out and with...
Earth bids Rosetta a final farewell
Twelve years ago, the European Space Agency launched one of its most monumental missions to date: Rosetta. Alongside her lander Philae, Rosetta was deployed...
Interview: Honne
Bonding over a mutual love of Japan and an equal distaste for the modern dating scene, East London electronic-soul duo Andy Clutterbuck (production and...
Croatia: Sun, Sea, and Stairs
This summer I was lucky enough to spend a week in Dubrovnik with a group of friends before we went our separate ways for...