Over 1 in 4 UEA students are dissatisfied with the quality of their teaching spaces, a union survey has found. The “Quality Conversations Flash Report” looking into student satisfaction with the quality of teaching spaces at UEA was conducted during weeks five and six this semester. The SU surveyed 365 students at random between 24th October and 3rd November 2016. According to the survey 1 in 4 UEA students surveyed reported active dissatisfaction with the quality and suitability of their teaching spaces.

One student reported that in the room they were timetabled in for a mock exam, “the projector didn’t work and [we were] asked to go in an hour earlier the next day to do it off timetable.” Another student, with two classes per week, complained that “one is situated in one of the SU bookable rooms with shouting drama students next door and the other with loud builders hammering something.”

The aim of the survey was to show that while the number of unroomed teaching events has decreased, students continue to experience high levels of dissatisfaction with the quality of their teaching spaces. A number of students also voiced their complaints to the SU: among the most numerous were lack of seating, insufficient size of classrooms and teaching spaces which were too cold.

Technology problems were also common: “My friends and I in other schools, have had sessions where teachers just can’t use the tech for classes – why aren’t they properly trained?” The suitability of timetabling was also called into question, with one student asking: “Why am I having a bio lecture in the music room?”

Responding to the union’s findings, Doctor Andrea Blanchflower, Director of Student and Academic Services, said: “The university is absolutely committed to creating the right learning environment for our students to flourish and this survey report is welcomed as we endeavour to further improve the quality of individual learning and teaching spaces across our campus.”

“The findings will be carefully considered by the Learning and Teaching Spaces Working Group, which meets on 9th November and includes UEA SU’s undergraduate and postgraduate education officers. This group will also examine feedback submitted by students via the PTES and PRES surveys, and feedback from staff. Student feedback from the Student Experience Survey and NSS was considered at the previous meeting of the Working Group in September.”

She added: “The feedback provided by staff and students enables us to attend to any quick fixes, prioritise areas for refurbishment and consider enhancements to the underlying processes associated with timetabling.”

Speaking to Concrete, Undergraduate Education Officer Theodore Antoniou-Phillips said: “What our research shows is a dangerously high number of students subjected to unacceptable levels of chaos so far this term. With fees as high as they are, students expect PCs that work, rooms with enough chairs and tables in and timetabling that makes travel between classes possible. Above all they expect the University to recognise the problem and plan to fix it, not bury their head in the sand about it.”

He added that considering the university plans to expand by around 750 students next semester, teaching space dissatisfaction will remain a significant problem, saying that: “the university is presiding over a crisis that can only get worse. We are calling on the VC to develop a proper student numbers and facilities action plan now, with realistic assessments of the temporary and permanent facilities needed school by school, before UEA’s reputation for student experience disappears forever.”