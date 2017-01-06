Pundits have recently been getting excited about a whole host of new British artists who are ready to own 2017. Here are just a few of the key names to remember…

Named runner up in the BBC’s Sound of 2017 was just the latest in a string of accolades afforded to BRIT Award winner Rag‘n’Bone Man, the stage name of Rory Graham. After several critically acclaimed singles and EPs, his album Human is one of the most hotly anticipated of 2017, after its titular single reached #2. Rag‘n’Bone Man had a more memorable start to 2017 than most, seeing in the new year with an impressive performance on Jools Holland’s Hootenanny which included a duet with Gregory Porter. The soulful twang of Rag‘n’Bone Man, who adorned his curious moniker after watching repeats of Steptoe and Son, is inspired by his admiration of blues masters like John Lee Hooker. @RagNBoneManUK

The Japanese House is an artist who has been making headlines thanks to an unwavering focus on music in its purest form rather than her own identity. The smooth, multi-layered synth textures of Amber Bain’s music provide the listener with something new every time. Buoyed by the success of her trio of EPs to date, The Japanese House can look forward to a promising year of new music and live performances.@Japanesehouse

Teenage sensation Declan McKenna looks set for a busy year. His latest single ‘Isombard’, which confronts xenophobic attitudes, is characteristic of his output to date: hard-hitting lyrics dealing with a variety of gritty social problems, set to a very listenable indie backdrop. After a UK tour which begins at Norwich’s Waterfront Monday 23rd, McKenna is part of the lineup for California’s Coachella festival in April. @DeclanMcKenna

R’n’B artist Ray BLK (an acronym for her ideals ‘Building Living Knowing’, pronounced black) was today crowned winner of the BBC’s Sound of 2017. Radio 1 airplay and the success of ‘My Hood’, a track featuring Stormzy, have catapulted the MOBO award winner from South London towards national recognition. Her soulful voice and no-nonsense songwriting have drawn a multitude of flattering comparisons, but BLK is carving out a niche of her very own. @RayBLK

Rapper Nadia Rose’s flamboyant videos and effortless delivery have gained her an ever-growing reputation with standout tracks like ‘Squod’ and ‘D.F.W.T’. Rose has been composing rhymes for a while now but having given up her job to focus on music she is set to continue her rapid rise. Her words are both cutting and fun, and all of this is backed up with memorable beats which create a potent recipe for Rose to spread her name and her message this year. @nadiarosemusic

Chloe Marriott is very much an artist to watch. With a host of well-respected admirers, the singer-songwriter and guitarist hailing from Canvey Island has already landed herself a slew of tasty festival and support slots. It is hard to believe that Marriott is just nineteen when you hear her almost George Ezra-esque, mature voice on young shoulders. Already busy adding to her catalogue of original blues compositions, much is promised for 2017. @chloe_marriott_

Synthpop pair Lovestarrs, AKA sister-and-brother Sarah and Hamish McIntosh, also have reason to be excited for 2017. After releasing several singles over the past year they are ready to drop their first full album, Planet Lovestarr, funded by Kickstarter. After an inauspicious false-start to their career which saw the band part ways with their record label and have to abandon plans for their originally intended debut, this year is set to be their real breakthrough. @planetlovestarr

Local talents like Maya Law and Peach Club will be looking to capitalise on their 2016 successes which have included a number of highly rated singles and EPs each, alongside live dates and BBC Introducing sessions. Unsigned Norwich four-piece The Islas are another group on the up, and will be hoping to bring their brand of indie rock to a wider audience in 2017. @mayalxw, @ppeachclubb, @theislasband