The University announced its selection of honorary graduates for 2018, with the chosen 18 expected to attend ceremonies across the 16th-20th July. They will join the 4,500 students expected to graduate over this period.

The annual awarding of Doctorates from the university seeks to acknowledge the immense contributions made by leading figures in fields such as politics, science, business, and the arts.

Notable figures recognised in this year’s awards include novelist Naomi Alderman – who has enjoyed bestseller status with the recent release of a novel ‘Hunger’, Professor Stephen Westaby – a heart surgeon of 11,000 operations and 35 years experience, and Norwich based tech entreprenuer Jacyn Heavens.

Those recognised alongside their contributions to the university include former MP for Norwich South Charles Clarke – a former visiting Professor in UEA’s school of Politics, Philosophy and Languages, and Sky News correspondent Stuart Ramsey, an alumnus of the university.

Speaking on this years selection, UEA Vice-Chancellor, Prof David Richardson, said: “We take great pride in honouring those who make valuable and notable contributions to society alongside our newest cohort of graduating students”.

He continued, “It’s always a delight to hear the words of wisdom they can impart at our graduation ceremonies.”