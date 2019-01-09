This year the UEA Summer Graduation Ceremony will be held in the Sportspark. 19 ceremonies will be taking place from Monday the 15th to Friday the 19th of July on the university campus, marking a change from last year, when the ceremonies were held at Carrow Road.

After only one year of conducting the ceremonies at the stadium, general dissatisfaction has led to a relocation, with organisers opting for the Haydn Morris Hall within the Sportspark as opposed to Congregation Hall this year for reasons related to the capacity of students.

The move has been met with a mixed response from students who will be graduating this year. Some finaly years have expressed disappointment at not having their ceremony at the stadium, while others have pointed out the practical advantages of staying on site with regards to time restrictions on the return of gowns and time for photo opportunities, as well as journey times between the university and the stadium.

The change of venue last year was met with a similarly mixed response, with many students excited by the move, while Maddie Colledge, Postgraduate Officer for the UEA SU, suggested that many students would be disappointed not to have their graduation on campus.

Despite any controversies regarding Carrow Road as last year’s choice of venue, many students were satisfied at being able to bring three guests, instead of the previously alloted two.

A spokesperson for the University has confirmed, however, that students graduating in the coming summer will be allocated three guest tickets each.