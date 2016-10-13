As the days get shorter and the windy, wet weather arrives, nothing beats a roast dinner. However, the task of making one from scratch is sometimes not the most appealing thought, despite simple recipes like ours! In this situation, a restaurant roast is the way to go, and Norwich has no shortage of delicious roast options.

The Lamb Inn

A city centre pub with a cute, cosy feel (not to mention it has its own resident cat!) which serves a delightful Sunday lunch menu. Most roast dinner options cost around £10. It’s no frills, but comfy and close-by, and you definitely get your money’s worth. So, if you’re craving a delicious roast on a budget, look no further.

The Marsh Harrier

This one’s a little out of the way, but with a huge menu and lots of offers, it would be an ideal place to go to if you know anyone with a car or if your parents come to visit. The homely atmosphere and excellent service makes for an all-round family-feel roast. They also serve a roast dinner platter for two, costing £23.50, which includes beef, turkey, lamb with all the delicious trimmings. If you’re a vegetarian, they have a ricotta and red pepper tartlet and many other options on their extensive main menu. With a country pub feel close to Norwich city centre, the Marsh Harrier is a favourite.

The Reindeer

For those of you living near Dereham road, you may be familiar with The Reindeer pub, which sits on the 22, 23 and 24 bus route. Known for its selection of ales and craft beers, with a selection of 22 to choose from, The Reindeer is also home to a delicious roast dinner. They have options for everyone, with beef, turkey, pork and butternut squash for the veggies. They also serve a fab sticky toffee pudding to round off the perfect roast dinner.

Urban Munch

On the go? Roasts don’t always have to be on Sundays, and Urban Munch proves this perfectly. In fact, you don’t even have to sit down to have one, and if you’re in a hurry, Urban Munch offers something a little different – a roast you can take away. With freshly roasted meats, potatoes and the most amazing gravy, this tiny little place may not look like much from the outside, but the food is quick, easy and great for a speedy lunch while you’re out shopping.

The Dining Rooms

Cinema City is not only the best place in Norwich to see a film, but its sister restaurant, The Dining Rooms, is also a great spot to enjoy a roast dinner. For £12, you can enjoy pork, beef or chicken with lots of added extras, like pigs in blankets, duck fat potatoes, cauliflower cheese and traditional gravy.