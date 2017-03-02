The warnings on the theatre doors of ‘strobe lighting’ are my first clue that Mamma Mia! is more than just a musical, and it is the first sign that I going to be both literally and figuratively dazzled.

This is the first time the hit musical has graced the stage of the Theatre Royal and it is an event not to be missed. Many remember the 2008 film Mamma Mia! starring Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep and a somewhat shaky Pierce Brosnan: yet this show proves that nothing beats the original.

Set on a Greek island it follows Sophie Sheridan [Lucy May Barker] in the quest to find her father. Yet, in the words of Rosie [Gillian Hardy], ‘Men are like buses: you wait twenty years for a father and then three show up at once.’

The star of the show, Helen Hobson, dazzles as Donna Sheridan and her light comedy blends beautifully with her renditions of some of ABBAs best known hits from the 1970s and 80s. If you’re looking to relive ‘those crazy years… of the flower power’ look no further. Chiquitita, Dancing Queen, Thank You for the Music, SOS, Waterloo, Money, Money Money, Voulez-Vous, Lay All Your Love On Me: the show gracefully zipped from hit to hit, each one more rousing than the last.

Whilst in a few places the singing seemed more 2008 Brosnan than Broadway musical, this did not deter from the overall effect. The cast quite clearly love performing and this evident throughout the show and their enthusiasm is downright infectious. Members of the chorus remained flawlessly in character, even when the spotlight wasn’t on them; the Greek grandmother in the corner at the start of the show was a dark horse hit.

The Dynamos drew the biggest applause of the night and rightly so; from costumes so ridiculously 80s I wanted a matching one, to amazing — and perfectly in sync — dance moves, they stole the show and the audience’s hearts.

As the evening drew to a close it was palpable that the audience didn’t want it to end, and again the cast did not disappoint. The Dynamos performed an encore of some of their best hits leaving the audience literally dancing in the aisles. I am no Dancing Queen, and I give most shows a polite clap at the end, yet even I was gracelessly swaying along and tunelessly singing my heart out.

Mamma Mia! is more than just a musical: it’s a fabulously retro, wonderfully over the top, strobe-lit masterpiece.