It was during the national anthem of the pre-season game against the Green Bay Packers that Colin Kaepernick sat down. He did this again several days later. When he did it a third time, it caused a national frenzy. Kaepernick explained his reasoning, stating that he was not going to “show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of colour,” and that he did so in protest against police brutality towards people of colour.

These actions have triggered a fierce debate across the United States. On one level, some believe Kaepernick’s actions have caused offence to the military, and fans have burned his jersey in disgust. Yet, some veterans supported Kaepernick’s decisio, showing their support on Twitter with the hashtag: #VeteransForKaepernick.

Tommie Smith, the Olympian during the 1968 Mexico Olympics who raised his fist in honour of the Black Power movement gave his full support towards Kaepernick’s actions. He said, “he’s bringing the truth out.”