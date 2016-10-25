Ticket top tip: Buy early!

Media Collective Halloween Party – Friday 28th, The Crypt

Come join Concrete, Livewire, and UEA:TV for their halloween extravaganza! Entertainment provided by Livewire. Prizes include a Dominos pizza voucher.

Tickets £6 (available online) includes entry to both the Crypt and Waterfront, as well as a free drink at the Waterfront.

Propaganda, Friday 28th

The students’ favourite alternative night is hosting a Halloween bash so get to the Waterfront to enjoy the best of rock, alternative and punk for your halloween party.

Tickets £4.

Meltdown, Saturday 29th

The Meltdown Halloween ball will be taking place at the Waterfront on Saturday, 29th October. With prizes for the best costumes and spooktacular drink deals, head on down from 9pm-3am.

Tickets available on the door.

The LCR – Halloween Fright Night, Monday 31st

UEA is hosting a Halloween Fright Night on the 31st October in the LCR, with everything from apple bobbing to Halloween cocktails, until 3am.

Tickets £6 for Monday, £8.50 for Monday and Tuesday.

Mercy Fright Fest, Monday 31st

If you enjoy going out in the city, Mercy will be hosting a Fright Fest on Halloween Night (October 31st). There will be Halloween decorations, sweets and prizes.

Tickets £5-8