I don’t know about you, but I am always the last person to decide what I’m wearing for Halloween. Are you still stuck for ideas? If so, read on to find some last minute, cheap and easy costume inspiration!

Pokémon Go took the world by storm this summer, so why not dress up as your favourite creature? All you need to do is make a mask by printing out a picture of the Pokémon’s face, and wear a t-shirt of a co-ordinating colour!

Alternatively, you or one of your friends could dress up as a Pokémon trainer! All you need is casual clothes such as denim shorts and a blue t-shirt, but don’t forget the all-important baseball cap and fingerless gloves!

For a minimal costume, dress up as the Snapchat Dog filter – print off the ears and stick them on a headband, using face paint or eyeshadow to recreate the dog’s nose on your own face. You don’t have to be an artist to do this, but you could always ask a friend to help.

To transform into a unicorn, all you need to wear is bright or pastel colours, and make a horn from rolled paper. To make it more magical, you could even wrap it in ribbon if you have any!

Another minimal costume is a Sim- just print or draw a green plumbob, attach to a hair band, and voila! You don’t even need to find particular clothes for this costume – casual attire is just fine.

Lastly, you could co-ordinate with a friend and dress as iconic duo Mario and Luigi! The main part of this costume is a red or green cap with a white ‘M’ or ‘L’, and a matching coloured top – white gloves and moustaches optional!

Whatever you choose to wear, the most important thing is to just have fun with it!