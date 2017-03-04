Foundation is a staple product for millions of people worldwide, so it’s rather bizarre that with the many different skin tones in the world, brands aren’t reflecting this in their foundation shades. Walking through the aisles of Boots it’s disheartening to see 50 shades of orange… and pretty much nothing else. But it’s not all doom and gloom! There are plenty of brands out there that have a wide variety of shades and won’t leave you having to mix two together to find your perfect match.

MAC

Unsurprisingly, as one of the most popular makeup brands out there, MAC measures up pretty well on the foundation front. Not only do they have 15 available foundations but they come in a whole array of colours. With the MAC Studio Fix Foundation, available in 44 shades there is bound to be a shade for you and they always have a beauty expert on hand if you need help finding your perfect fit. MAC is available in MAC stores and online at www.maccosmetics.co.uk or online and in stores at Debenhams, John Lewis and House of Fraser.

L’Oréal

The L’Oréal True Match foundation is raved about by many people because it comes in 23 shades and it won’t break the bank. L’Oréal claims it matches 98% of skin tones which makes it a great option for people who don’t want to splash out on high end products but want a foundation that comes in a broader range of shades. You can get this foundation online and in stores in Boots, Superdrug, Tesco and online at www.feelunique.com.

Maybelline

Maybelline’s Fit Me Matte and Poreless Foundation is also a good budget pick for more shades. It comes in 18 colours and certain shades are developed specifically for women of colour to accurately blend with the skin’s natural highlights and tones. You can buy Maybelline online at www.lookfantastic.com or in Boots and Superdrug.

Clinique

Clinique’s Beyond Perfecting Foundation and Concealer comes in 28 shades and is a high pigment formula which adapts to your skin tone as it settles on the skin. Clinique also have over 15 other foundations with lots of shades to try and have a filter on their website for you to choose your foundation based on your skin tone so you know it’s a good pick for you! You can buy Clinique at www.Clinique.co.uk, online and in store at Debenhams, House of Fraser, John Lewis and selected Boots stores.