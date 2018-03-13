Our writers share their favourite films from around the globe…

Wild Tales

“Argentina’s Wild Tales is a collection of comedic short films, including a scuffle between two motorists and a bride’s realisations of her groom’s infidelity. Each film examines the tentative line we tread between civility and barbarism, and just how easy it is for small things to push us over that line.” – Tom Bedford

Rashomon

“Rashomon is hypnotic to watch: its uneasy atmosphere and mounting tension indicates to the audience that all is not what it seems, and invites them to make their own deductions. Its unconventional structure and raw performances are particularly refreshing for those tired of the Hollywood format.” – Charlie Hunt

Amores Perros

“Before Birdman and The Revenant, Alejandro Iñárritu’s Amores Perros, will always be my favourite. Often referred to as a more mature Pulp Fiction; Amores Perros depicts three interlinked stories of the brutal violence of the Mexican slums. Intense, gritty and deeply emotional, Amores Perros pulls no punches” – Marco Gagetti

The Hunt

“The Hunt is a searing, heartfelt investigation into the notion of mass hysteria as Mads Mikkelsen’s teacher’s life plummets after being falsely accused of sexually assaulting a little girl. Mikkelsen gives a career-best performance in this minor-key masterpiece, in a change from his typical villainous English-language roles.” – Oscar Huckle

The White Ribbon

“Set in a rural village shortly before the outbreak of the Great War, this film offers no invitation for nostalgia. Pale monochrome cinematography and a meditative pace lend Das Weisse Band the qualities of an insidious think-piece: the acts of physical and verbal abuse administered therein are given little in the way of explanation.” – Liam Heitman-Rice

Amélie

“Oh, Amélie! This French treasure tells the stories of the smallest details that make life magical, with an adorable guardian angel protagonist who playfully turns everyone’s mundanities into miracles. However, she too needs to learn how to turn her own life into a dream, and discover the awkwardness and sweetness of her shyly-desired romance.” – Mireia Molina

Well

“Well is the movie that inspired me to keep an eye out for other Hungarian releases. In addition to its stunning cinematography and solid acting, I particularly love this gritty action-drama for its off-kilter mood, biting humour, witty dialogue, and fun, exceptionally memorable characters!” – Balázs Kökényesy

Cairo Station

“Youssef Chahine’s Egyptian classic is a deeply unsettling and surprisingly touching hodgepodge of genres: thriller, romance, character study. It’s the little details that make Cairo Station: the fourth wall breaks, its antihero staring at knives, its blatant betrayal of luvvy-duvvy tropes.” – Gus Edgar