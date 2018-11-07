Featured artists are the music industry’s way of creating a ready-made hit. They aren’t good for you or your auditory tastes. This may seem a highly pretentious view, but it is well-founded. Katy Perry’s hit California Girls gained its chart status by using the fame of Snoop Dogg. And it doesn’t stop there, she’s quite the culprit for this behaviour. Her song Dark Horse features the artists Juicy J and she ‘collaborated’ with the band 3OH!3 on the song Starstruck, which has since been banished into obscurity. The only album of hers which still shows any merit is her debut album One of the Boys, which has no tracks that include a featured artist. This demonstrates the damage that featured artists can do. Katy Perry isn’t the only leading lady of pop to have a string of featured tracks, Jessie J has featured with B.o.B three times: Nothin’ on You, Airplanes and Price Tag. If these pop artists provide any example at all, they show that we cannot accept a song with a featured artist as an instant hit, we must sit back and listen before we claim that it’s the next best pop song.

