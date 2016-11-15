Blinding lights,

A kaleidoscope of warm bodies.

The electric noise echoes through the starless room

Where twisted forms react with waves to the thriving beat.

These are the common qualities of the blurry-eyed in their rippling delights.

Masked faces of friends imposed by the spirituous blend of drink and remedies

Are experienced again with the familiar vividness.

Those unchanging games and songs of the night,

They cloud your memory

And take you on another journey of vain enjoyment.

The always-present queue for thirst

And the stagnant yet multiple rooms

Where exhausting tensions and obscure affection emanate in their usual place.

Different faces and conflicting voices,

Yet the static vibe and conversation remains the oppressor in genuine glee and youthful discovery.

Musical flutters and restless shoves have you surrounded,

An experience that is ongoing.

The similar feeling of everyone when overjoyed by a blasting track

And the reoccurring yet confused unsettlement,

Of becoming stranded in the suffocating meld of unseen figures and unheard voices.

All these feelings become dominant once more,

The lingering night is the way to adore them again and again.

They’re may be new friendships,

Unknown emotions that sing,

Yet under the risk of coming under the banal light

And once more reminded of the inflicting haze that you repeatedly submit to.

This never-ending experience.

For this is only a subsequent episode,

In which the next shall share those same vapid virtues.

The same highs,

The same tears,

Those cloying tastes and ambitious movements.

Until next time, where one will be reunited with those faint colours of the night

And relish once more in the stories of thrill and pain that follow in the day after.