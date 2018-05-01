My role as Venue editor has come to an end, and I’ve been thinking about all the things I’ve learned from this year. There’s been practical things, like how to use InDesign (perseverance and patience and patience is key); how best to record a phone interview (not by using the voice recorder that comes with your laptop and placing your phone too close to the speaker); and how to to remove the background of an image in Photoshop (you can Google that one, it’s quite hard to explain).

But I’ve also learned a lot about the sorts of things that people are interested in, and the arts stories that UEA students want to write about. I’ve found that, first and foremost, we like to keep things local. We want to know what’s happening in Norwich, whether these things are worth our time, and if so, how we can get involved: we want to know what UEA and Norwich has to offer us artistically.

But we also like to look outwards. We have a more global perspective, too. During this academic year, many of Venue’s articles have explored the role played by the arts in the wider context of the world; the ways in which music, games, novels, albums, and films have the power to bring about social and political change. Or not. I think it is that I like the most about Venue: we can do both.

It is also interesting to look back when something is coming to an end, and think about the things you would have done differently. The new editorial team have an exciting and challenging task ahead of them, as they reconfigure ideas about what it is that students are looking for from student media. I would advise that they think carefully about this, and not to underestimate the power they have to create something fresh and new.

Applications for the new team are open soon, so make sure you get applying. Good luck with exams and have a lovely summer. It’s been a lot of fun reading all your articles this year, and I am excited to see the direction that Venue takes next.