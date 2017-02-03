Hattie Griffiths and Marty Ruczynska review the newly launched menu from UEA catering.

Definitely a clear favourite at the table, the chicken curry was served to us slightly spicy with fluffy white rice. Initially a somewhat generic spiced tomato flavour, it quickly established itself as a tasty meal. Curries, I find, are always one of the most popular meals to make among students, being versatile and substantial, without being too heavy. With that in mind, this chicken curry would definitely make a perfect filling lunch for any hangry student. It was difficult not to lick the plate after we had demolished the entire portion. HG

Chilli has such a pleasing appearance, doesn’t it? You always know you’re going to walk (or in my case, roll) away satisfied after a plate of chilli. A great square meal, yet I tend to prefer chilli to be a bit spicier and, well, spice-y. It is understandable, nevertheless, that less is more, and should a diner need to add a bit of extra heat, that can easily be done with some of the chilli sauce on offer with the other condiments. Excellent value for money however, and accompanied by a generous portion of rice. HG

This was followed by leek and potato gratin, and though it didn’t look very appealing, it was my second favourite dish. It was served with ciabatta bread (I love bread) and I honestly loved it. I’m not sure if it’s because I’ve never had it before and I was just very into trying something new, but I have nothing bad to say about the taste of it. It was well seasoned and once again, a big portion. My only criticism was the look of it, as it just kind of looks like a big pulp of nothing on your plate. Sorry Campus Kitchen. MR

After the success of the fish and chips we had high hopes for this similar menu item. This meal was presented in a Styrofoam box and we were informed that this was a ‘grab and go’ item, where for a lower price than the other menu items, a customer can ‘grab’ this item to fuel their way through a busy day. If this item had been the same cost as a ‘eat in’ meal, I would have been disappointed. The breaded scampi, while a good colour, didn’t quite retain the crunch of the battered fish and tasted slightly rubbery, while the chips quickly took on that unappetizing floury softness often found at the chippy after being forgotten at the bottom of the paper bag wrapping. That being said, the notion of ‘Grab and Go’ is a fab one – an excellent opportunity to quickly grab some hot food if the usual supermarket sandwich just won’t do. HG