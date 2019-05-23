This morning the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and Norfolk Constabulary were called to UEA after a member of the public had a medical emergency.

EEAST were called just before 10 o’clock. They sent an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer and air ambulance Anglia One to the scene.

The air ambulance landed in Earlham Park at 10.17am and UEA security drove two paramedics down Chancellor’s Drive. The police were also on campus.

A university spokesperson said: “The air ambulance was called to a medical emergency on the UEA campus this morning. Emergency responders attended a male member of the public who suddenly fell ill. We’d like to thank the emergency services for their very quick response.”

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said: “Paramedics attended but the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances.”