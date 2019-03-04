Throughout our lives, we spend a lot of our time in airports, even more so since travelling is highly accessible in this day and age. Your experience in an airport can completely affect your mood for the rest of your trip which is why it’s important for them to be accommodating and pleasant spaces. Here’s my opinion on three brilliant airports, and three low-ranking ones.

Changi Airport Singapore

This country’s airport often ranks first in airport polls. Changi Airport is a one of its kind due to it housing an indoor forest. Travellers have praised its design and there being a lot of space, which is essential for the abundance of people using the airport. It is kept very clean and offers a range of shops and restaurants. There is also a sky train linking terminals together (perfect for tired travellers!). Other amenities included are free wifi, massage chairs, a 24-hour cinema, gaming consoles, food courts, etc. Definitely an airport that will leave a good impression.

Dubai International Airport

Also ranked high on polls, Dubai International Airport is a favourite amongst travellers. The airport is kept extremely clean, and staff are very helpful and polite. It is one of the busiest airports in the world but still manages to maintain a good reputation which says a lot about its quality. They offer many shops, restaurants and lounges. All three terminals are connected by public transport and there are hotels in the departure areas. They also offer zones for children, which is great for them and their parents.

Hong Kong International Airport

Perhaps I’m a bit biased by adding Hong Kong International Airport to this list as I’m from the country, but as someone who has travelled a fair bit, I’ve never had an issue with it. It’s clean, easy to navigate, and offers many amenities. There are many shops and restaurants before and after immigration. It is also extremely easy to travel around Hong Kong from the airport as you can catch a range of public transport such as taxis, the MTR, buses and ferries. I’ve used Hong Kong airport for more than fifteen years and still think it’s one of my favourite airports.

London Stansted Airport

Various people have found a few issues with Stansted Airport. Travellers have complained about the space and the lack of staff who are sometimes described as ‘miserable’. There have been times where passengers have had to sit on the floors due to the lack of space and seating. There are not many shops and restaurants, and the prices for parking and drop-off are extortionate. Although it fills the basic requirements of an airport, it’s not one I’d go to if I had a choice.

Kuwait International Airport

Looking at reviews for Kuwait International Airport, it doesn’t look good. There are no duty free shops, it lacks facilities, there are long waits for luggage, and there’s a mix of good and bad staff. Although it calls itself an international airport, it doesn’t reach the standards of one. The airport can get crowded when busy because of its small size. The wifi does not always work and the toilets can sometimes be dirty. Although airports don’t need to be like resorts, it would be good if they met the basic requirements.

Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport

Although the architectural design of this airport is quite beautiful, the problem with this airport is their staff and how it functions. Queues for immigration are long and many travellers have quoted the staff as being rude and unhelpful. Parking is disorganised and over-crowded. Despite this, it is a modern and easy-to-navigate airport. One redeeming factor I noticed was that complaints and feedback were replied to which does not always happen.