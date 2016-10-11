When Sam Allardyce was appointed as the new England manager in August this year, he was widely well-received. A manager with a great deal of Premier League experience and as a straight-talking man with huge respect within the game. However, a mere 67 days later, the honeymoon period following England’s last gasp winner in Slovakia in the opening World Cup Qualifier group game has been emphatically ended.

English football has found itself in a deep crisis following an undercover investigation from the Telegraph which has revealed widespread corruption in the game surrounding bungs and third-party ownership. Allardyce has found himself right in the middle of it.

The revelations left Allardyce’s position as England manager untenable, and on 27th September, the FA announced that Allardyce had left his role as England manager by mutual consent. It was thought that English embarrassment in world football could not get any worse following the humiliating defeat to Iceland in the last-16 of Euro 2016, yet it has hit a further low – English football and the FA resembling more of a soap opera than an integral, credible sporting organisation.

Yet it is not just Allardyce and the FA that have been caught up in this scandal. The Telegraph have also revealed three senior members of Championship clubs were also involved in receiving payments for illegal activity surrounding bungs and third-party ownership. Perhaps most surprisingly, Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink, the manager of QPR and ex-Leeds, Chelsea and Charlton player, was allegedly filmed asking for £55,000 to take part in a third-party ownership scheme. Tommy Wright, the assistant manager of Barnsley, was also allegedly filmed taking £5,000 of cash as part of the scheme. Unlike Hasselbaink who continues to remain as manager of QPR, Wright was swiftly dismissed by Barnsley. Massimo Cellino, the erratic owner of Leeds United, was also caught up in the scam, further damaging his already controversial reputation. It is expected that more big names are to be unveiled in due course.

For now, the future of the English national team is uncertain. Gareth Southgate, a long-standing part of the U21 set up has been placed in temporary charge of the senior team, though this does not seem to be the long-term solution. As always, the usual argument has come to the fore: “should the England manager be English?” However, the answer is not straight forward. In an ideal world, of course the England manager should be English. But what if there is not an ideal English candidate?

Eddie Howe, Alan Pardew, and Steve Bruce have been regularly touted as potential England bosses having been linked in the summer, and once again following Allardyce’s departure. All have huge question marks to their names. Howe, who albeit has remarkably turned AFC Bournemouth from relegation candidates in League Two to Premier League survivors, still lacks top level experience. He is widely tipped to go far in club management, and so may wait for an opportunity to arise later in his career. Pardew, on the other hand, has plenty of Premier League experience through his managerial career. However, having just parted company with Allardyce for non-footballing reasons, it could be deemed a risk appointing a man who divides opinion as much as Pardew does. His touchline behaviour includes an x-rated rant at Manuel Pellegrini as well as an infamous head-butt towards David Meyler, formerly of Hull City. Steve Bruce, despite having played at the highest level, has never achieved huge amounts in his managerial career. It is highly possible, therefore, that the FA may now look overseas for the next manager. German Ralf Ragnick, the current Sporting Director at RB Leipzig, is reported to have been spoken to already by the FA.

The whole saga is undoubtedly a low point in English football, at both the domestic and national team level. The domestic game needs to stamp out any abuse of the system to make it a fair playing field. Meanwhile, the FA needs to find its new manager as soon as possible to give England its strongest chance of a successful World Cup qualifying campaign.