Aloe Vera: Short-stemmed succulent with thick and fleshy leaves
Serrated edges of small white teeth
That smile as he soothes your burns and bruises.
Chamomile: Tiny daisy flowers bloom on long stalks
Reaching to the sky with its yellow core surrounded by white rays
A sacred herb born of the sun.
Echinacea: Hermaphroditic
Purple in the wild; dull in the domestic
Pronounced as though one were sneezing.
Forget-Me-Not: Blue of colour with a little spot of yellow
Begs to be remembered—
A happily grieving flower.
Hemlock: Hemlock water dropwort poisoning—
Hallucinations—delirium—tingling— numbness of skin—
A poisonous plant—Endowing its victims with a fatal and eternal smile.
Iris: Ornate Greek rainbow
Three upright petals
Faith—Valour—Wisdom.
Jasmine: Magical properties: Prophetic dreams—love—meditation—aura healing—
psychic protection—confidence—aphrodisiac.
A sweet lullaby sung under a full moon.
Knotweed: Quick and aggressive; an imperialist crowding out native plants
Encouraged by human interaction and water
Difficult to eradicate and gain independence.
Lavender: Full of fragrance
Enchanting sun-lover and popularly purple friend
The gatekeeper to dreamland—
Moonflower: Looks as sweet as it sounds
With a vine that only blooms at dusk
It closes up just after dawn.
Orchid: A powerful aphrodisiac. Fleshy tubing and phallic resemblance
Speaks to the gift of fertility, virility, and sexuality
Which oozes from the pulsating petals.
Poppy: Ruby red for remembrance; rough reminder of violence
From ruined ground did they spring
In Flanders Fields.
Queen of the Meadow: A Native Irishwoman with a stern red body topped with a good Sunday Mass lace hat,
Confined to damp meadows and the edge of ditches
Strewn on the floor and stood on to smell sweet.
Rose: A deceiving symbol of love with vibrant colour and fragrance
Yet trailing a mossy spiked stem
Too easy to draw blood and hybridise—fake love.
Sweet Pea: A parting kiss—
The first inhale after—
Bliss—pleasure—positivity—
Thistle: The flower of Scotland;
A protector against enemies and ambushes
A spikey symbol of survival.
Uva Ursi: Urn-shaped flowers and spherical berries
Flushed and blushing pink fairies
Eternally green and upright.
Witch Hazel: If one were to ask what the sublime means—tell them it is witch hazel
A winter flower that takes its time and crawls out curious spidery displays,
One that smells of spices and holds healing powers in its divine body.
Yellow Archangel: Don’t forget about your archangels for they grow aggressively;
Lovers of the shade and dark hiding places;
Always there, but when trod upon or thought of a faint odour comes to mind.
Zinnia: A late-summer early-autumn mug of coffee
Butterfly lover, hummingbird whisperer
The perfect and most supreme.