Coming from a background of socially-representative independent filmmaking, director/writer Andrea Arnold brings us her 4th feature: American Honey. From Arnold’s humble beginnings directing short films, to her first feature Red Road, an intense Glaswegian thriller focusing on a CCTV operator, to her film Fish Tank which won the Jury Prize at Cannes and starred a lesser-known but still terrific Michael Fassbender.

American Honey retains the harsh social commentary of her previous work but transports us this time to the US, where troubled teen Star (Sasha Lane) takes on a job of selling magazine subscriptions across the country. She joins a handful of seemingly similar teenagers, escaping from impoverished backgrounds while struggling with upcoming adulthood. Star’s original attraction to the trip stems from her fascination with Jake (Shia LaBeouf) and his wild lifestyle. Surprisingly, Shia LaBeouf hits us with an outstanding performance, proving that there is method behind his outlandish artistic endeavours. Jake takes on Star, training her to be a successful saleswoman. This leads to really interesting and captivating scenes involving Jake and Star that sometimes amount to intense confrontations.

The audience is thrown into a stylish 4:3 aspect ratio which really lends itself to the impressive visual filmmaking. The film uses a mixture of naturally lit scenes that bring the sunny southern-set story to fruition as well as intimate scenes focusing purely on faces. Throughout, the audience is drawn into sometimes meaningless, sometimes meaningful conversations drawing on philosophy, love and happiness, but always entertaining and ponderous. All of this featured alongside hypnotic, dream-like sequences that feel at home in a film which has a particularly experimental style.

Arnold does however fail to structure the film around an arguably (and for the most part effective) plotless film; American Honey is too long and the ending scenes feel tagged on and unimportant. A sequence usually focuses on a location and the sales that come with this, which is an effective style, although sometimes the story seems to linger when it just needs to move on. There are some really unlikable characters who join Star on her journey: Arnold is just trying to create exposure to the archetypal lost teenager, but this sometimes doesn’t play well alongside semi-improvised dialogue. The movie is riddled with modern hip-hop music that will surely become irritating over time to anyone slightly opposed to loud modern music.

American Honey is a beautiful film that captures the essence of someone trying to break through into adulthood and discover their true self. Not without its flaws, it is nevertheless full of great performances, an entertaining script and gorgeous visuals. Sascha Lane is definitely someone to look out for.