UEA Futsal won the Amsterdam Euro Fives Autumn Cup on Saturday 7th. UEA had previously won the cup in 2014.

For the event, the team flew out on Friday for the weekend after being invited by the tournament organisers. After being greeted at the Airport by the tournament driver, Futsal went straight to the hotel to meet the organisers. The tournament consisted of five teams which played in a round robin group format, with a final consisting of the top two teams after these games.

Each game was to last just 15 minutes with a non-stopped clock, something that meant a slow start to any game would be costly. UEA’s first match was against the reigning champions of the cup, Simple Seven. After a cagey opening game from UEA it ended 1-1 with President Neil Radia with the goal, in a game where neither team really created many chances.

Despite the initial disappointment of the result, it put UEA into a strong position going into the other games, having not lost to what was believed to be the strongest competition for them. UEA grew into the tournament as it went on, winning all their remaining group stage games rather comfortably, 2-0, 6-0 and 5-1. Due to the superior goal difference, after all the group stage games had been played, it was announced that UEA had topped the group and would play the reigning champions and the only team to have not lost to UEA in the group stages, Simple Seven.

High on confidence at this point, UEA got an early lead in the game after a Jason Lines precision corner was controlled and slotted into the bottom of the net by Chris Skingley. The lead was then doubled by Sam Ballard with a fine finish with just over 5 minutes to go, putting UEA in a commanding position.

After some solid defending by Ed Spurling and Sam Marrow usefully keeping possession, fulfilling his self-proclaimed ‘Kevin De Bruyne’ role, the final whistle blew meaning UEA had won the match and the tournament. UEA Futsal would like to personally thank Jacob Zierold for firstly organising the trip but also for only letting in 2 goals the whole tournament despite not being a goalkeeper.

Top scorer of the tournament was tied with Tom Symons, Sam Ballard and Chris Skingley all getting four goals each. The celebrations went long into the night, seeing all that Amsterdam has to offer.