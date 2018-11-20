8:00
Leia Butler Confused blinks
A stretch and a yawn
Hesitant clumsy movements in the wake of dawn
8:05
Creased eyebrows
Rumble rumble
Gorging on cornflakes to appease the grumble
9:00
Arms wrapped around chest
Lips starting to turn blue
Toes wriggle against the fur lined shoe
12:00
Veins popping with hues of purple and green
Hair scraped back in a tight ponytail
Nose turns up at the lunch of spinach and kale
2:32
Shoulders slumped
Countless self-pitying sighs
A dull glisten cast over her eyes
6:00
A secret little dance
Hands darting for the coat
Laughter rising from her throat
9:00
Mouth turned up at the corners
Eyes twinkling wide and bright
Applying more red lipstick to start off the night
10:28
A thousand near stumbles
Giggles giggles giggles
Breath smelling of rum and pineapples
12:05
Red nails pressed into soft flesh
Curling toes
Her hands prise to remove his clothes
3:00
Rubbing heavy eyes
A yawn breaking through
Deep heavy breathing and silence to ensue.