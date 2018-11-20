8:00

Leia Butler Confused blinks

A stretch and a yawn

Hesitant clumsy movements in the wake of dawn

8:05

Creased eyebrows

Rumble rumble

Gorging on cornflakes to appease the grumble

9:00

Arms wrapped around chest

Lips starting to turn blue

Toes wriggle against the fur lined shoe

12:00

Veins popping with hues of purple and green

Hair scraped back in a tight ponytail

Nose turns up at the lunch of spinach and kale

2:32

Shoulders slumped

Countless self-pitying sighs

A dull glisten cast over her eyes

6:00

A secret little dance

Hands darting for the coat

Laughter rising from her throat

9:00

Mouth turned up at the corners

Eyes twinkling wide and bright

Applying more red lipstick to start off the night

10:28

A thousand near stumbles

Giggles giggles giggles

Breath smelling of rum and pineapples

12:05

Red nails pressed into soft flesh

Curling toes

Her hands prise to remove his clothes

3:00

Rubbing heavy eyes

A yawn breaking through

Deep heavy breathing and silence to ensue.