Traditionally, animation has been aimed at children and, with the help of Disney/Pixar, it is firmly stereotyped as something only watched by kids. However, after the huge critical success of Sausage Party, one has start to consider the appeal of animation on adult audiences.

Over on the TV side of things, animations getting a wide adult reception is evident with shows such as The Simpsons starting it all and Family Guy, South Park, Rick and Morty, etc. continuing the trend. Yet, on the cinema side of things, we still see a severe lack of animated films aimed at, or received by, adults. Could Sausage Party have just changed all that?

Over the last two decades, Pixar and Disney have ruled over the animation genre, producing animated masterpiece after animated masterpiece, but perhaps that’s just why animation is now starting to appeal to adults. Bear with me now as I delve a little into the human psyche. Year after year adults are continuously faced with the same old PG, happy ending, fairytale-esque animated films. So when a film comes along like Sausage Party that completely subverts these tropes and clichés, adults will see it as a welcome originality; a chance to go against the well-mannered, well-behaved animation we usually see in the cinema industry. Perhaps the burden of continuously re-hashed ‘goody good’ animated films makes the adult audience feel a rush of rebellion.

There are, of course, many appeals of animation to an adult-audience. After all, it is still cinema: it is still art at its core. Moreover, animation can offer something different to the adult audience: no more pretentiously judging the actor’s facial expressions, praising the use of natural lighting or critiquing the practical effects, animation is free all of that. It is beautiful and amazing in its own cinematic right, offering a purer, stripped back experience.