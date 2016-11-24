The world of stand up comedy is diverse, but some argue that it has become stagnant. Too politically correct, too self-aware and too censored, as people get overly offended. But should we take jokes to heart? After all, they are only jokes, but are the topics we joke about more concerning than they seem?

A key figure in this debate is Frankie Boyle, who is renowned for his brash humour. In his career, he has caused waves of offence all over the world, but perhaps the problem is not with his comedy, but with his audience. Is it offensive or are we taking a joke too seriously? He argues that comedy, particularly that in television shows, has returned to that of the 70’s. In other words, it has become more family friendly and, consequently, relentlessly boring. Creativity, in the production of television shows, is being restricted in fear of causing alarm and jeopardising ratings. With ratings put to one side, it restricts the type of comedy we have access to.

Often, controversial humour such as Frankie Boyle’s, leads to the biggest laughs because it dares to go further. Audiences love to be slightly appalled but also reassured that everyone in the room finds that joke funny too. But restricting the availability of controversial comedy could be seen as a rational response to inappropriate humour. After all, is comedy surrounding homophobia, rape or racism something you’d like to listen to?

It is difficult to determine what is deemed truly funny. However, it can be understood that there is a limit and respectable comedians acknowledge this. Most know their audience and in turn know how far they can take certain controversial topics as there is room between the boundaries of what is and isn’t accepted. But really, we all know where the line is, and when it’s crossed. Though why push the boundaries at all? It seems risky when there are forms of popular comedy existing which are far more palatable. Take Michael McIntyre, who is family friendly and guaranteed to get a laugh. Or Russell Howard, who is endearingly honest but aware of the line. Even Jon Richardson, who is incredibly cynical and negative, but mostly about himself. In our society, self deprecation is a form of humour most enjoy and that’s not hurting anyone. Apart from the comedian.

However, some argue that restricting comedy in society compromises the right to free speech. If we censor comedy too much, it will cease to exist altogether. The definition of freedom of speech is the right to voice one’s opinion publicly without fear of censorship or punishment. But, this is often misused as an excuse to say something controversial. There is a difference between absolute, qualified or limited rights. Freedom of speech is a law which is limited and therefore not completely free. This means that comedians can’t say whatever they want. There will be consequences, for instance Jonathan Ross and Russell Brand being removed from the BBC, after the scandal over the answerphone messages left for Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs. Social media doesn’t help either. Many types of humour fail to translate when typed. Sarcasm is almost impossible unless statements are followed by copious emojis. But even then emojis are difficult to decode. Similarly, tweets and Facebook statuses are open to interpretation: wordplay is often confused and authors harassed for misspelling. Comedy and social media can, therefore, often come into conflict.

It must be recognised that the combination of comedy and social media is powerful. Comedy acts as a more sinister platform than we once thought. We know that joking about Trump becoming president was fun, but also dangerous. It placed him at the forefront of social media, news, chat show discussions, to the point where we have to take responsibility for his election as president. In this case, if we laughed, did we help? Facebook is being slated for the circulation of false articles and news. Surely the memes, the joke pages and parody accounts are to blame too? It has to be acknowledge that social media is more powerful than ever and it is in the hands of everyone. We can laugh at it, but just because we can, does it mean that we should? It is almost impossible to define the boundaries of what comedy is and isn’t acceptable. Sometimes controversial comedy can hail the loudest laughs of all. Whether people like to admit it or not, they do find some of it funny. But in a time of diversity and social change the world is developing and so should comedy. Slapstick, sarcasm, political commentary, we all love a laugh. But at what cost?