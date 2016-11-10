France has avant-garde artistry, Germany stylised expressionism and Hollywood shines with glitz and glamour … so what about Britain? We seem to have mastered the art of grit-flicks. The distinctive charm of British grit films lies in their ability to make engrossing and aesthetically appealing films while being tied to tight budgets, limited locations and lightweight hand-held cameras whilst simultaneously covering themes of drugs, abortion, rape and class.

Since the kitchen sink drama movement emerged in the late 50s and early 60s, Britain has been famous for depicting the essence of subcultures and working class Britons. This urban-centred genre is characterised by heavy focus on character study rather than fast paced, action packed plot. Reminiscent of Literary Fiction, the main aim of grit flicks is the focus on the human condition, the delineation of the characters and how they fit into the social and political background of their time.

At a glance, it may seem that grit-flicks have been and gone, however a close look at contemporary films shows that the drip-drop drabness of kitchen sink drama is revitalised in films such as Fish Tank, This is England, Trainspotting, Filth and many others. They have also ceased to be exclusively British. Despite Hollywood maintaining its preoccupation with block busters, films such as Taxi Driver have been critically successful, albeit contraversial, in the USA. Furthermore, the aesthetic and thematic style of British grit has been adopted in many international productions, especially French and Czech, with films such as La Haine and Pelíšky.

What enables British grit films to maintain their appeal is that they don’t aim to cater for the middle class nor to break box office records, instead they rely on the exploration of social realism, converting the medium of film from escapism to a social commentary. Bringing attention to everyday struggles and circumstances of the proletariat and the poor, British grit criticises the social structure which maintain these conditions. Since the release of films such as Alfie, there was a distinct reduction of prohibition of sex and nudity on screen, which allowed filmmakers to shoot candid portrayals of everyday life, often with ambiguous or dissatisfying conclusions.

It is this verisimilitude of British grit films that not only makes them accessible to audiences, but also makes them refreshing amidst the pool of high budgets, CGI and happy endings of mainstream cinema.