Police are asking for help in identifying a woman pulled from the university lake on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to campus at 2.40pm following concerns for the safety of a woman seen in the waters of the UEA Broad.

The woman was not breathing when she was rescued from the water and was treated by paramedics before being airlifted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The woman remains in a critical condition.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said they had not identified the woman yet. The police have asked people to come forward if they can help identify her.

They said: “No personal belongings, other than a key attached to a red Cath Kidston key ring, have been found and despite carrying out a number of enquiries, efforts to identify the woman have been unsuccessful.

“The woman is described as being aged in her 40s or 50s, of medium build, with short dark greying hair. She was wearing dark blue jeans, with a brown leather belt patterned with metal studs, a grey long-sleeved top with a sequin pattern on the front, white/cream faux fur front button coat and brown laced ankle boots.

Police have released CCTV images of the woman making her way to the UEA lake. She is seen briefly talking to a man in a white hoodie with a backpack on, who points her in the direction of the lake.

Anyone who believes they can identify the woman or saw someone fitting that description near the university is encouraged to contact the police.

Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101.