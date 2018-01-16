Spectre and Meltdown are flaws which compromise a mechanism in microprocessors manufactured by companies such as Intel. Microprocessors are fundamental technology in modern computers, smartphones and tablets as they allow quick processing capabilities.

Therefore, a flaw, such as Spectre or Meltdown, can slow a device by up to 50 percent and creates a vulnerability in security which hackers could exploit. The flaw itself was unprecedented, with more attention shed on the problem since Apple warned their products were affected alongside fellow tech companies like Microsoft.

The US tech giant has an outstanding reputation, regarding their security since their OS is less penetrable and hackable than other systems, like Windows. In a statement released by Apple, the company confirmed that iPhones, iPads and Mac computers have all been affected, while the Apple Watch is not affected by Spectre.

Apple stated that the security issues “apply to all modern processors and affect nearly all computing devices and operating systems.”

If you thought your Apple products were safe from Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities, Apple has confirmed that Mac and iPhones are not exempt https://t.co/LhCxVruFtM — Switchfast (@switchfast) January 9, 2018

They have reassured that customers are not currently being exploited and encouraged all users to only download software from trusted sources. An update with security fixes has already been released for users to install and protect themselves.

The National Cyber Security Centre also “advises that all organisations and home users continue to protect their systems from threats by installing patches, as soon as they become available.”