Early in the morning of October 19 I walked into the exhibition Armistice: Legacy of the Great War in Norfolk at the Norwich Castle Museum, amid the bustle of workers completing the final touches. Artefacts were being encased in glass, paintings hung on walls, protective sheets taken off huge trade-union banners to reveal their preserved vibrancy. The exhibitions curator, Kate Thaxton, said that it had “defied expectations” of what a WW1 exhibit can, and should, be. Having been to Norwich Castle Museum several times, I was pleasantly surprised by how graphic and contemporary this exhibition was. “Whatever kind of student you are there is something to be excited about”, said Thaxton.

The exhibition considers a wide variety of aspects of life in Norfolk during WW1, from land, sea, and air warfare, to unions, suffragettes, nurses, and prisoners of war. There are several interactive elements throughout the exhibition such as maps, audio, and film. Among these, a “videogame” by an NUA student, created from family letters detailing going ‘over the top’ for the first time. The team hopes that the public have been drawing on their family threads during the last four years of commemorating the centenary of WW1, and that this exhibit will be of particular interest, serving as a fitting finale as we come to the end of this period.

The exhibition combines costume, contemporary fine art, decorative art, social history, politics, industry, and textile with an ease and finesse not easily achievable: down to the fine details of leather barbed wire in place of velvet ropes, replications of recruitment posters with graffiti included, and the pyramid of uniforms unhindered by glass. Thaxton said that she “relished the opportunity” to show such a thing could be done. This exhibition will give a sense of Norfolk life unlikely to be seen again in such a cohesive and touching way. Sarah, one of the 24 volunteers working on the exhibit, remarked that if she could take home any piece from the collection it would be the mural by local artist Nick Stone: a collage of photos of memorials colourised and collated to depict soldiers standing round the Mousehold Heath memorial.

The exhibition includes personal stories from families in Norfolk impacted greatly by the war, and brings home the devastation visited upon civilian’s lives so often subsumed by stories from the front. In 1916, at the beginning of the Somme, the Bailey family received a letter from Ernest Bailey informing them of the death of his brother, George, and the wounding of his other brother, Robert. All three brothers were dead by the end of the year.

The exhibition ends with the work of artist Paddy Hartley, Papaver Rhoeas. The room is dimly lit and achieves the contemplative finish that Thaxton was striving for. Lit by spotlights, Hartley’s poppies stand suspended in glass vases. After a moment you realise that these are not ordinary poppies. Hartley has carefully constructed them using sliced lamb hearts, and the glasses in which they sit are in the shape of artillery shell casings. The poppies are designed to decay, fragment and collapse throughout the course of the exhibit. I found this art to be truly provocative and surprisingly emotional. The evocation of the sacrificial lamb strikes a poignant note that I won’t forget at the end of a vibrant exhibition.

The exhibition Armistice: Legacy of the Great War in Norfolk will run from Saturday 20 October 2018 – Sunday 6 January 2019. Free admission to armed forces personnel and veterans on Remembrance Sunday.