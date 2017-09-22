In his native Sweden, Arne Dahl is known for being a journalist and literary critic as well as a fiction writer. Here in the UK, we know him better for being a giant of the Nordic Noir genre. After attending his ‘bloody talk’, as part of the Noirwich crime writing festival, I am pleased to report that Arne Dahl is exactly how I imagined a Swedish crime writer should be: stern, mysterious, and a little tangential.

Dahl begins his well-attended talk by acknowledging that the genre of crime fiction has evolved in recent years. His intended focus is introduced early on: the process of writing. “Too much focus is sometimes put on reading, and seeing the book as a product.” In reality, ‘the book is seldom more interesting than the process. In becoming a product, the book changes, and becomes clean, ordered, and sober. Workshops are messy and dirty’.

As an aspiring writer, at this point my ears perked up. But though the talk that followed was a fascinating one, I did not feel I learned much about his writing process. Rather, what followed was stream of Dahl’s consciousness that was at times hard to follow; a sort of analysis of today’s political climate and the way that this has altered the way the crime/thriller genre should be written if it is to stay contemporary and relevant.

No longer satisfied with writing non-fiction, Dahl turned back to writing crime fiction in 2013. “I wanted to go back to the roots of the thrill and mystery. I was tired or organised evil. I wanted less research, and more story”. Part of the challenge then, was finding out what would scare and thrill readers who had graduated beyond the standard and outdated whodunit narrative. Dahl believes this is a question that could only be answered by looking outwards, and in to today’s political climate: “the new world order”.

For Dahl, this new world order is a many-headed beast. At its centre, is the fundamentally flawed democratic system, which is increasingly experiencing destabilisation from within, as a result of the ‘we and them’ narratives that are rearing their ugly heads more and more frequently within global society. These narratives include those of global terrorism, Donald Trump, Brexit and global warming.

“With it, this new world order has bought a feeling that power is in the wrong hands, and anything can happen in the world. I think it is here that we find the thrill of our times. I needed to escape from the police officers, the characters that I had lived with for twenty years. They were a team readers liked and trusted. But now there has been a shift in perspective. Narratives have become insecure and we never know who we can trust. This is unconscious, and a reflection of the new world order.”

Though on the surface, a claustrophobic inward looking novel, Dahl uses best-seller gone girl as an example of the different creative avenues opened by the paranoia that is rife within society. Narratives with untrustworthy characters, shifting allegiances, and unreliable narratives are set to start making more and more appearances, in light of the new world order.

It is clear that Dahl is deeply concerned by these political shifts and paranoia, these divisive “we and them” narratives. So I am a little surprised, when asked if it is time for some sort of revolution with crime fiction at the forefront, Dahl says he is not the man for the job. “There is a sort of opposition between writing and doing. I think the world needs such a movement, but who has the time or the energy? I would definitely be a part of it, but I don’t want to start it”.

I find his answer, and indeed his entire talk, thought provoking and honest, if a little contradictory. I am left feeling impressed with Dahl’s his mind and his creativity, as well as a little bemused by the entire experience. I was also inwardly reeling at the prospect of having to condense his thoughts down into the form of a readable article. For me, and I hope for you too, Dahl best summed up the essence of his talk right at the end of it: “the future doesn’t look bright, but it looks bright for crime fiction”.