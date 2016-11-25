While Denis Villeneuve may not be household name, his films, such as Prisoners and Sicario, have been some of the most intense and darkest thrillers in recent memory. Arrival takes on a sci-fi bend, yet still manages to be incredibly edgy whilst remaining hopeful. Its a moving tale of communication and first contact with the extra-terrestrial. Taking place after the landing of twelve spaceships all over the globe, Arrival follows linguistics expert Louise Banks (Amy Adams) as she joins a military mission to discover the reason behind the aliens coming to earth.

Arrival’s slow-moving pace and sombre tone brings to mind Close Encounters of the Third Kind. The film is far less concerned with extensive science-fiction action, which appears only briefly, yet is still as gripping as the rest of the film. Instead the film is far more analytical, relying mainly upon the themes of the importance of communication with others. This gives Arrival an intellectual streak that works together with the thrilling atmosphere that Villeneuve creates so well. The design of the film is also sleek and dark to match the tone; the spaceships look grim and industrial, while the aliens are raw and unnerving. Bradford Young’s cinematography and Jóhann Jóhannsson’s score are also strong, both contributing to an eerie tone that merges beautifully with the mysterious nature of the film.

The greatest asset of Arrival is Amy Adams, who works very well in a role that allows her to be both intellectually nuanced and emotionally vulnerable.The backstory of Dr. Banks is revealed early, including a tragic incident, but as the movie progresses, plot twists make you start to question the previous events. Adams works well with these turns in the narrative; she is able to balance her curiosity in the new lifeforms and their language with the emotions of her past. She works well alongside Jeremy Renner, who plays a mathematician, also along for the mission, with the two having significant amounts of chemistry with each other.

Overall, Arrival shows just how great of a filmmaker Villeneuve is and will likely propel him towards becoming a bigger name. It’s easily the most hopeful film in his repertoire, but that doesn’t diminish the haunting nature and the thrilling atmosphere he creates. A tight and well written screenplay, excellent performances, including a career highlight for Amy Adams, and sleek and eerie music and cinematography all add up to help make Arrival the best sci-fi film of the year.