John Minton painting found in shed

A major artwork that has not been seen for 60 years has reappeared in a shed . It was kept there because it’s owner could not find a wall large enough to hang it. The painitng, Jamacian Villiage will be auctioned and is estimated to reach up to £150,000. Minton would have been amazed!

Bowie art sold for £24 million

The first pieces from David Bowie’s personal art collections were auctioned in London this week and bought in more than £24million. The only Bowie original to go on sale was a collaboration with Damien Hirst and a painting that alluded to the character of Major Tom. The piece sold for £785,000.

Louvre shelters artefacts from Syria and Iraq

The Louvre in Paris is acting as a sanctuary for artefacts from war torn countries such as Syria and Iraq. The French President, Hollande, has said the Louvre will act as a ‘temporary repository for international treasures’. He stated the works are in danger as ‘terrorists or barbarians have decided to destroy them’.

Mistress accused of stealing £1.5 million worth of erotic art

An 80 year old art collector who stored £1.5 million worth of erotic art at the house of his 43 year old mistress has accused her and her boyfriend of stealing it. She has maintained to police that she moved the art due to ‘a mould problem’. She and her boyfriend are facing charges of grand theft and awaiting trial.