Known among the mid-twentieth century Parisian Art Establishment as the ‘wild beast’ of colour and infamous for his fluid, original draughtsmanship; Henri Matisse is commonly regarded as one of the artists who helped to define revolutionary developments in the visual arts of the 20th century.

Although most acclaimed as a painter, the artist’s paper cut-out ‘drawings’ evidence his phenomenal creative abilities and skill, despite losing his physical capability to use an easel and becoming wheelchair bound following colon surgery in 1941.

La Chevelure, 1952 (‘Blue Nude with Hair in the Wind’), like most works in this series, was lithographically printed from an original collage of free-handed, scissor-cut shapes from gouache coated paper. Mediating between abstraction and the figurative, the work combines engaging simplicity with phenomenal creative sophistication.

The dancer’s nimble movement is effectively captured through incorporating smoothly undulating lines into the agile human form; her hair and limbs splayed gracefully as if timelessly flying through space. The two-toned colour palette; juxtaposing a rich, pure, matte blue against a white background preserves a sense of clarity, purity and simplicity; drawing the viewer’s attention to the negative shapes: equally as integral to the complete image. Matisse’s conscious use of this bold, daring hue emphasises the work’s sense of exuberance and intensity.

The instantaneous, rapid process in which the image was created intensifies its spontaneity and ephemerality. The image depicts a moment of heightened ecstasy. The free, fluent physicality of the dancer; openly splayed out, paired with her apparent velocity symbolises complete liberation. While the female figure’s nudity is arguably asexualised, her naked form further reflects this emancipated, unfettered physical and psychological state.

Raw and spontaneous, Matisse’s La Chevelure articulates a fervent joy. No poem or words could describe the emotion and energy visually communicated in this image quite so vividly.