Norwich is one of the finest cities for art in the UK, with plenty to explore, regardless of your creative tastes. Your first year is also the ideal time to discover its treasures. Here are a few highlights.

Let’s start with the most obvious: architecture. The UEA campus, aside from its beautiful broad and surrounding woodland, is a concrete Brutalist masterpiece. If this is what you’re into, then great, but if you explore the city of Norwich itself, the view is very different. Whether you’re shopping or finding pubs and clubs, you’ll be surrounded by some stunning architecture as you explore the cobbled lanes, whether it’s medieval churches, cathedrals (both of them!), early-modern halls, or later civic buildings.

Norwich also has a long and still-thriving literary history. A UNESCO City of Literature, it has a wide range of independent bookshops which host events with contemporary writers, and UEA itself has its own literary festival in the autumn and spring too. So you can spend an evening listening to big names such as Stephen Fry, Bernard Cornwell and Margaret Atwood, before getting your books signed by them.

Then there is theatre too. Many of my best first year memories are of plays and operas at Norwich Theatre Royal. There are amateur dramatic venues as well, and a performance at the Maddermarket or the UEA Drama Studio can make for an enjoyable evening on a lower budget.

Norwich Castle has preserved animals and birds, ceramic collections, paintings, and objects from ancient Egypt to Anglo-Saxon England, from ancient times to the present. Whether it’s a Renaissance painting of the Tower of Babel, a Norwich School landscape, or a Burne-Jones sketch, you’ll find something interesting here.

And if the Castle collections sound too mainstream, how about the Norwich University of the Arts? The British Art Show 8 exhibition there featured a room where lights went off, fans started blowing air into your face, and a seductive but disturbing voice invited you to sit down. There was also a long, trippy, artsy film about events in 1963, alongside many other more avant-garde pieces.

Finally, on campus there’s the Sainsbury Centre, where permanent (and free!) collections include early-medieval artefacts, works by Francis Bacon, and objects from Oceania, Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas. Special exhibitions have ranged from artists’ curious collections, to Alphonse Mucha, to Giacometti. These change all the time and you have to pay for admission, but being a UEA student means you get a really amazing discount. There are sometimes free evening lectures on art too.