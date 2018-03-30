Crossing paths between two seemingly disparate genres is a challenging act to pull off, but Astroid Boys approach it with a graceful, yet aggressive, confidence. I picked up on a slight uneasiness when listening to their newest album through headphones – it wasn’t clear whether they wanted to set up camp either in punk or grime, or awkwardly straddle both camps, or make a whole new campsite of their own – but live, their sound is fully and truly realised.

With a man on the decks, supported by a live drum kit and a guitarist, punctuated by a merry little band of MC’s (and Lee Dainton from Dirty Sanchez, surprisingly, filming it all), the sound produced by this onslaught is uniquely brilliant. It initially felt like a punk gig, with thrashing guitars drowning out anything resembling a grime beat, and a piteous crowd of four or five hate-moshers (if you don’t know what hate-moshing is, YouTube search it and understand why I dubbed them ‘piteous’), but as they settled in, the grime influence became more clear as the vocals and instrumentation fell more in line with a grime structure than a punk one.

Astroid Boys’ stellar blending of genres makes me wonder why this type of sound isn’t more common; appealing to both grime and punk audiences seems like an untouched niche in the market that is ready to blow up. This said, a live experience of this unique sound will always surpass that of headphone listening; unless world-class production skills are employed to convincingly transmit this sound through mini-speakers, this vulgar genre will never achieve its full potential. Leave it to a small, relatively unknown group from Cardiff to alert our attention to this untapped market, wherein, if it takes off into mainstream success, Astroid Boys will be considered trailblazers.

What do you think?