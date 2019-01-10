At approximately 9.15pm on Wednesday 9th January an unidentified man wearing a skeleton mask and gloves entered the Kwiksave store on Larkman Lane, a popular area for student housing.

The man threatened the manager Arulampalam Rajiharan (known as Raj) with what appeared to be a gun and a hammer. Raj used a broom handle to defend himself long enough to take his phone and leave through a back door before contacting the police.

He commented ‘I didn’t realise if it was a real gun or a toy gun but I didn’t want to take the risk’. It is the first time he has experienced this type of situation in his three years of running the shop. After being unable to open the til, the man left without taking anything. Nobody was injured.

Police have linked this to another robbery on Theobald Road less than two hours prior. In this event three men, one of whom matches the description of the man involved in the robbery on Larkman Lane. The occupiers of a home opened their door to the three men at around 7.30pm when they forced entry to the property and demanded money. The three men left the property on foot after taking a wallet and a handbag. They are believed to have been carrying a gun and a hammer, but again nobody was injured.

If you live in the area and are concerned about the possibility of a similar circumstance, please see the ‘advice’ section on the Norfolk Police website https://www.norfolk.police.uk/advice/keeping-your-home-safe or contact them through a non-emergency channel.

Nowrich Police have issued the following statement from Detective Inspector Chris Burgess ‘We are in the early stages of our investigation, but we are linking these incidents and our enquiries are ongoing.’

There is expected to be an increased police presence within residential areas and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to them. Anyone with information about either event is encouraged to contact Norwich CID on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.