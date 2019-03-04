Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued a statement to say he will re-open the asylum seeker detention centre on Christmas Island. This facility processes asylum seekers aiming to enter the country, but is widely criticised by human rights groups who say that these people are effectively imprisoned. The detention centre was closed in late 2018, but is to be re-opened following Mr Morrison’s Parliamentary defeat where his plans to prevent unwell asylum seekers and migrants from being transferred to the mainland for treatment were blocked.

