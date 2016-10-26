In the aftermath of a break-up, some songs can feel like they’re lost: entangled and forever tainted by the irrevocable reality of losing someone. Some songs however, when in this situation, can eternally be on loop: whether they be painstakingly melancholic or beautifully optimistic. It depends entirely on the listener.

Arm’s Length

Kacy Hill’s addictive ‘Arm’s Length’, is a pop-sounding, majestic and tremulous tale of a partner who refuses to give their all to a broken relationship. “Your absence won’t define me now” epitomises the aftermath of any broken bond.

Nightcall

London Grammar’s ‘Nightcall’ encapsulates their debut album’s haunting sound: Hannah Reid’s unfiltered vocals revel in taunting, not pleading, with a lover to take a nightcall: “I’m gonna tell you something you don’t want to hear.” It’s the quintessential fightback melody (my favourite) but alas, that’s enough melancholy for this playlist.

Problem/Regulate

‘Problem/Regulate’ is Hozier’s rock-acoustic cover of Ariana Grande’s ‘Problem’, proving that occasionally, a rendition of a popular song can be tenderer and more fluid than the original (not even sorry).

Cat People

The late, great David Bowie, and his goth-rock epic ‘Cat People (Putting Out Fire)’ begins banally, but suddenly explodes with the octave leaping lyrics “I’ve been putting out fire/ With gasoline!” Bowie personifies a resurgence in self-confidence and self-worth with this masterpiece.

F**k You

I don’t need to mention why ‘F**k You’ by CeeLo Green is on this list.

Enormous Penis

I should mention why a song crudely called ‘Enormous Penis’ compliments all the above, but I’ll leave you to listen to this brilliant, phallic-themed obscenity.

– Jake Thomson

I have a confession: I love break-ups. Ok wait, I love other people’s break-ups. Not because I particularly enjoy watching my friends sob into a bowl of oven-cooked hash browns (though that is how I’ve spent many a Friday night), but because I love a good break up playlist – here are some of my top picks…

You Oughta Know

Chances are, unless you’re Gwyneth Paltrow or Chris Martin (in which case Concrete really is going places with its readership), you probably didn’t ‘consciously uncouple’ without so much as a raised voice or a crossed word. ‘You Oughta Know’ is a ‘getting over you’ angry classic through and through.

It Ain’t Me Babe

Sometimes when you’re with someone, you know in your heart things just aren’t going to work out. So… for God’s sake, tell them. While it’s maybe not a good idea to quote Bob directly – I’m not sure exactly how I’d react to someone telling me to ‘go lightly from the ledge babe’ – it can be comforting to know that even Nobel Prize winners have relationship problems too.

We Used To Be In Love

This indie Liverpool band somehow manages to make despair and heart break – “every touch is not enough, it’ll never be like you and me” – into a song you can’t help but tap your foot to (even with tears still in your eyes).

Breathe

To save myself perhaps a tiny shred of musical dignity, I’ve chosen one of Taylor’s lesser known break up songs (though of course belting out the entirety of “I Knew You Were Trouble” in the LCR after one too many VKs can sometimes do more good than a lifetime of therapy).

So there you have it. In a world where love songs on the radio more common than rabbits on campus, sometimes it feels like what you need is a tiny bit of ‘fuck you’… and maybe some hash browns.

– Georgia Rees-Lang