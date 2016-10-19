With Autumn upon us and cold nights inevitable, we all need a new drama to watch when we curl up with a hot drink in the evening. If you enjoy your period dramas as the nation tends to, you will be spoilt for choice with the BBC’s Poldark and ITV’s Victoria. For those of you who have not heard of the former (although I highly doubt that anyone could have escaped the media frenzy generated from that scything scene), Poldark has returned for a second season much to the pleasure of many up and down the country. Meanwhile, Victoria’s first season has proven so popular that it has outperformed Poldark in the ratings, and has already been greenlit for a second season, so there will certainly be more to come from Jenna Coleman as she takes the titular role as the monarch.

This year Aidan Turner reprises his role as the dashing Captain Ross Poldark after ending last season on a rather despondent note. The sombre tone seems set to continue this series as Ross must clear his name of charges of wrecking, inciting a riot and murder whilst his nemesis George Warleggan conspires his downfall. Whereas most of the focus from the audience has been upon Aidan Turner himself, the series makes the most of Cornwall’s stunning, rugged scenery to capture the essence of life on the Cornish coast in the 18th century. This hardy, natural landscape provides the perfect backdrop for the characters’ innumerable personal feuds and inner turmoil. From the Poldark and Warleggan rivalry, to Ross’ bittersweet relationship with his cousin Francis and his conflicting passions for his ex-fiancée Elizabeth and wife Demelza, the show has excitement enough for everyone.

Still not content with Ross’ brooding character and in need of something a little more refined, regal almost? ITV’s new show Victoria achieves the perfect balance between exciting drama and historical accuracy. Jenna Coleman, perhaps most recognisable from her time in the TARDIS as Clara Oswald, takes on the role of Queen Victoria as she ascends to the throne. Whilst it’s certainly no Game of Thrones there is still plenty of political power games as Victoria tries to assert her power and juggle the expectations of being a female in the 19th century, in addition to her feelings for her Prime Minister Lord Melbourne (Rufus Sewell) and Prince Albert (Tom Hughes). But the series does not only focus on the royal drama, harking back to Downton Abbey the show also follows the lives of some of servants in the royal household, some of whom have intriguing origins.

Perhaps our fascination with costume dramas at this time of year is due to some sort of nostalgia for stories of times gone by. Maybe we see in these dramas that despite the fact that several centuries have past, we still contend with the same emotional dilemmas. Or perhaps we are all just hoping that Ross is going to have hack at his crops with his scythe again.