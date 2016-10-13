Looking to welcome the new season by switching up your wardrobe? VENUE has got you covered! Arrays of new styles and trends have been showcased on catwalks from the best designers around the world and we have sifted through to find some of the best (and more wearable) trends for this season. Here are some of our favourite men’s trends that can be easily achieved by visiting high street stores, to ensure that you look great without blowing your entire student loan.

The Bomber

As the temperature drops there’s no better way to keep cosy than to layer up with a bomber jacket. Due to the versatility of this piece, the bomber is a must-have this autumn. Pair with a knit jumper and jeans to create the perfect laid-back look. Colour block jackets are ideal for completing any outfit, but if you really want to stand out this season opt for bombers made from unconventional materials such as velvet, or go for jackets with patterns or patches.

Feel the fire

Copper and rust colours have been dominating runways this season and we can understand why. These shades embody the colours of autumn and add a splash of colour to any outfit; brightening up even the most grey of days. These shades are perfect for any occasion, whether it be wearing a rust jumper beneath a blazer for a smart-casual look or pulling over a copper-coloured hoodie to keep cosy this autumn. This is the ideal trend to embrace as it caters to all different tastes and styles with colour block pieces and copper accessories.

Checkmate

One of the biggest trends this season is everything check! Embrace this by pairing check shirts with jeans for a perfect autumn casual outfit or complete your look with check accessories for a more subtle nod to the trend. Opt for cooler blues and greens for a classic check combination or choose warmer colours to add a pop of colour to your autumn wardrobe.