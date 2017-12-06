In a landmark step towards gender equality in the workplace, insurance firm Aviva has become the first UK firm of its kind to offer 6-months parental leave to all their staff regardless of regardless of gender, sexual orientation or how they became a parent (birth, adoption or surrogacy).

Mark Wilson, Aviva plc’s CEO said: “I want to live in a world where the only criteria for success is someone’s talent, not their gender. Treating parents equally will help make this happen.

We want Aviva to be a progressive, inclusive, welcoming place to work.”

The government currently offers a maximum of two weeks paternity leave, but also introduced rights to shared parental leave which became effective in 2015. This allowed parents to split their 52 weeks of leave between them (receiving parental leave payment for 39 of those weeks).

However, take-up rates have been low with fewer than 9000 parents sharing paternal leave in 2016. In contrast Swedish parental leave became gender-neutral in 1974 and although in the first year men took ~0.5 percent of all paternal leave, close to 90 percent of Swedish fathers now take paternity leave.