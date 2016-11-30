On the 13th of November 2015 Paris came under terrorist attack. With 368 people injured and 130 killed, this was the deadliest assault on the country since World War II.

As the world went into lockdown, focus was drawn to The Bataclan music hall, a tragic destination for 90 of the Eagles of Death Metal concert goers in attendance.

The world held its breath and waited as a police stand-off began, ended by the joint suicides of the attackers.

One year on and The Bataclan has been re-opened: a message of strength and defiance from a city torn apart by bullets, once again united.

Now a fully refurbished venue, British musician Sting was asked to perform a set on the eve of the first anniversary of the attack.

Organisers of the event stressed their desire to reopen the venue before it became a “tomb,” with Sting hoping to act as an emblem of the new lease of life on offer.

Of the 1,500 tickets on sale for the event, a proportion were earmarked for victims and their families who wished to attend, however, organisers remained unsure of how many would choose to attend, with many victims still feeling too upset to enter the venue.

The Bataclan, which opened in 1865 has a rich history, but nothing quite as musically and emotionally intense as this poignant affair, from which all proceeds were donated to charities supporting victims of the massacre.

Jules Frutos, who has co-run the venue for the last 12 years has expressed how desperately he wishes to “celebrate the life and the music” of the distinguished theatre, stating that “tragedy mustn’t overshadow decades of parties and music.”

However, some have communicated their pain at the re-opening of the Bataclan, arguing that one night of tragedy has indeed forever overshadowed its party past.

In fact, many turned down the opportunity to re-open the venue, the emotional burden proving too much for several French artists. Francis Cabrel, a French pop singer and fan-favourite stated it was simply too emotional for him.

Psychologists and counsellors were on stand-by for anyone in need, a thoughtful notion that perhaps exposes just how raw emotions still are.