Most of the time for me, songs are just songs. As a general rule they last between three and five minutes, have a few verses, a repeatable riff breaking them up and, if you’re lucky, a bridge to add a bit of variation. I love these songs. There’s no commitment, no stress about finding the hidden meaning layered and coded in the four chords of the chorus, and no desire to find it. A song often exists only in the time it takes to listen to it, and then it’s gone, gone until the next time you have it on one of your Spotify playlists.

Once in a while, though, you’ll find a song that does mean something. A song where you look up the lyrics and pick apart every line, every phrase, because every inch of it speaks to you. When you hear this song it’s like waking up, and it becomes not so much a song, but a story: your story. It’s as if the writer has reached out a hand to you and offered you a piece of your own soul.

I don’t have many of these songs. Even as I write this ‘definition’ I’m scratching some tracks off the list in my head, because so few make the cut. Here’s one I keep coming back to though: ‘Goodbye England (Covered in Snow)’ by Laura Marling. And the lines that so perfectly capture the meaning of a meaningful song: “And I tried to be a girl who likes to be used, but I’m too good for that, there’s a mind under this hat…” They’re all good lines, but I’ll leave you with these because they mean something to me.