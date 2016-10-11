A ballet interpretation of Beauty and the Beast will be visiting Norwich Theatre Royal from October 26th-29th, and promises to deliver a beautifully gothic evening just in time for Halloween; Artistic Director David Nixon OBE, and founder of the show, has promised Norwich audiences an adaptation based on the original story that embraces the darker elements, as well as the lighter ones.

With specially designed haute-couture-style costumes, and music including Bizet, Poulenc, and Debussy, Beauty and the Beast promises to be an original and enthralling performance.

Dreda Blow, the leading soloist of the performance, sheds some light on what we can expect:

Beauty and the Beast premiered in 2011 and toured through to 2012 but this time you are taking on a lead part for the first time. What are you most looking forward to about returning to the show?

Beauty and the Beast is a really lovely family ballet and it has got something in it for everybody. It is very touching and heart-warming. As I have been performing more dramatic roles recently like Cathy in Wuthering Heights and Juliet in Romeo and Juliet, it is nice to do something a bit lighter as we are getting closer to Christmas. There is still darkness to the story as in all fairy-tales but everybody leaves smiling. It is one of those shows that transports the audience to a lovely, beautiful place for a few hours.

What makes Beauty and the Beast so watchable and accessible?

I think fairy-tales work very well as accessible ballets. There is so much magic in Beauty and the Beast. There are sprites, fairies, goblins, and lots of unexpected, little things. There are also a lot of quirky personalities, little magic tricks and a few surprises.

The sets for Beauty and the Beast were created by Duncan Hayler, who also created them for Cinderella and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. What do they add to the production?

Visuals are so important to this ballet. The Beast is not fluffy or furry. He is almost reptilian with scales like armour on his chest. This is all reflected in the sets so the production is quite beautifully designed in that way. There is also a dramatic contrast between the darkness of the castle which is the Beast’s home and the early scenes in Beauty’s house with her sisters which is very colourful and bright, so the visuals are really vivid and reflect the story really well.

Beauty and the Beast is not a typical ballet title. What can people expect?

I think that the story lends itself to ballet really well because the Beast has a totally different physicality to Beauty and the duets they do are quite unusual because he is much more contemporary, grounded and animalistic whereas she is very delicate, beautiful and graceful. When Beauty dances with the Prince, the movement you see is very different compared to when she dances with the Beast. If you are into ballet, you will get your ballet fix as there is lots of lovely dancing in it.