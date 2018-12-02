The ongoing debate of our times. Some people swear by them, others don’t buy into the fuss. Personally, I’m in the latter camp; I’ve dipped my toes in the murky, foundation coloured waters, but have not emerged a more aesthetically pleasing person.

I do enjoy a good makeup routine, but certainly for my day-to-day look, I like to include as few steps as possible. Preparing my tools of choice before I can even use them?! No thank you. You can always trust a brush to be reliable and ready to go. Maybe I’m just impatient, but it seems to get the job done in at least half the time too. Here’s to a few extra minutes sleep, a few extra pounds saved by sticking with the tools already in our make-up bag, and an end to this debate.