Best Foundation

Maybelline Fit Me Matte and Poreless in 110 is a good medium to high coverage foundation. It is very buildable and is not prone to streaking. For £6.99 you get just over one fluid ounce or 30ml which puts it in the very affordable range of foundations that are available in the drugstore. It works well with either brush or beauty blender, but my preference is to use a flat topped kabuki brush for this to get the higher end of full coverage.

Best Primer

The Ordinary High Adherence Silicone Primer is excellent quality and there are many variations of this type of primer. It has a silky feel and fills pores very well. But for those that have foundations that are oil based, you will need to seek out a silicone free primer because it can cause a lot of separation between the layers. £3.99 for 30ml is not bad considering the popularity of this product online.

Best Eyeliner

This was a tricky category because a big issue with many cheaper eyeliners, especially waterproof ones, is that you can end a 24-hour period with just a faded smudge. Stila Cosmetics Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner comes with 0.5ml for £16.00. This may seem like a mid-range priced item, but I think that it is worth spending a little bit extra on this eyeliner to achieve true waterproof, smudge free and a black colour that doesn’t fade after more than 24 hours!

Best Skin Care

Neutrogena Visibly Clear Pore and Shine In Shower Mask gives you that added feeling of luxury in the shower. It is a great exfoliant and has a refreshing tangerine and lime fragrance. Most drugstores will offer a ‘2 for the price of 3’ deal on this brand, which is great because the range that Neutrogena has is very varied. For £4.99 on average per 150ml this is a great buy and gives you the option to exfoliate in the shower, as well as cleanse when just washing your face.

Best Mascara

Maybelline Great Lash in Blackest Black is the drugstores answer to the Too Faced Better than Sex Mascara that we have heard a lot about online. Be sure to get the shade ‘Blackest Black’ for a bold look. This works well as a mascara that is applied before lashes and has the benefit of a smaller wand so that you can reach the bottom lashes without smearing mascara underneath your eyes. £5.99 per 12.5ml makes this a much cheaper alternative to the high end branded mascaras that claim to give you voluminous lashes. This mascara is incredibly buildable and does not clump as easily as other drugstore mascara options.