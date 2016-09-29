They can’t do this to me, they can’t do this to me, they can’t do this to me.

“Frank? Frankie baby? You there?”

John Bernstein’s round sanguine face stared back at him. His beady eyes were framed by a pair of round glasses that perched on his long nose.

“Yes I’m following,” of course he was following, even after this dry lipped prick had been rambling on for near enough an hour.

John pushed his glasses high on the bridge of his nose. Frank had seen him do this several times before, usually before he delivered the bad news. He would’ve made a lousy poker player with a tell like that.

“You see Frankie, the music business is like the ocean, the tide comes in and the tide comes out, the stuff no one wants washes up on the beach”. Frank watched as John paused again to push his glasses up. Here we go.

“You aren’t at the beginning anymore, or the middle, you are here!” He gestured to the end of his desk. A desk which was probably worth more than what Frank was wearing.

“The thing is, the end”, he gestured with his hand again, “Isn’t what we want.”

Frank shifted in his seat before fumbling in his pocket for a cigarette. He plucked a straight out and slid it into his mouth.

“What about artists like Jackson, Presley, Cobain? They’re dead, they aren’t touring, but their shit still sells!”

“I’m going to be blunt here Frank, I don’t think a shotgun in the mouth or a drug overdose will immortalise your career, in fact probably the opposite.”

Frank’s thoughts lingered on the hunting rifle he had in his cabin out in Warsaw County, or the prescription he had for his gastric inflammation. What type of misunderstood artist killed themselves with gastric inflammation medicine? He doubted he could even load the damn rifle.

“I guess you’re right John, I thought I had a few years left in me, maybe a Greatest Hits at least!”

A look washed over John Bernstein’s moon like face. Pity or sympathy, Frank thanked him for it. This time he refrained from pushing his glasses up and the pair locked eyes.

“I know a guy who is looking for a cover song for his acoustic act, I’ll see what I can do.”