The Bold Lip

The blackest blackcurrant lips are in this season, the deeper and darker the better! We’re loving this shade in both matte and glossy finishes. To add to the look, try an icy eye shadow on the inner corners of your eyes. Add a touch of blush and you’re good to go!

The Fresh Face

Say goodbye to dramatic contouring; it’s all about soft and fresh looking skin this winter. This can easily be achieved by creating a radiant glow with iridescent powder, particularly on the eye lids, cheekbones, cupids bow and brow bones. Anything that will illuminate your skin is a must have!

Glitter

A magical trend that never dies is glitter! Christmas just wouldn’t be the same without a touch of glitter. Add a bit of sparkle under the brow bone or do it like Burberry and apply shimmer dust from the outer corners of your eyes to the top of your cheek bones. Another magical trend is the silver touch! This can be achieved with silver eyeliner, eyeshadow or even a metallic lipstick.

Hair Jewels

Forget about decorating the Christmas tree, this season brings the trend of bejewelled hair. From brooches and jewels to clips and chains, create extravagant looks perfect for parties. If the minimalist approach is sounds more like you, then you’re in luck! Perhaps the easiest trend to achieve is the ‘real’ hair texture. The runways for this season were filled with effortless, and product free, hair styles.