One thing’s for sure, wherever she goes, she owns: from the moment Bey stepped onto the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards, we knew she’d come to slay. There’s not many people who could pull of a mint-coloured sheer gown with frothy feather collar but Bey looked gorgeous wearing Italian designer Francesco Scognamiglio’s feathered creation. She accessorized her red carpet look with every power-couple’s favourite accessory, her child. Blue Ivy walked the carpet with her mother, wearing a poofy bronze princess fantasy (that cost a mere $10,000) but all did not look well for Blue that evening- several times Bey stopped and appeared to be gently reminding Blue to behave, which caused some fantastic faces from the baby heir that you can now find immortalised in the meme-sphere. We’re sorry Bey, we’d never misbehave if we were your children- just in case you were considering adopting a few 20 year old students anytime soon.

Not done with owning the catwalk, Beyoncé also took over the stage, performing a 15-minute guided tour through her visual album Lemonade, complete with snarling, swearing, Black Power salute and real-time camera-smashing with Hot Sauce, her baseball bat.

No word on how Jay and Bey’s marriage is faring post-Lemonade controversy, but Beyoncé’s backup dancers seem to be doing great. While on tour recently, long-time dancer for Bey Ashley Everett was proposed to live on stage by her boyfriend, whilst Beyoncé watched proudly (and laughed at Ashley’s shock.) You might recognise Everett as being one third of the original trio in the Single Ladies music video- turns out he did want to put a ring on it! Congrats Ashley!