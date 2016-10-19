Home Venue Creative Writing Birdsong Birdsong By A. S.C. - 19/10/2016 0 10 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Like a swallow in May she felt at home, Yet knew that both her past and future lay Five thousand miles or more away. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related What do you think? Cancel reply FOLLOW US2,898FansLike4,621FollowersFollow